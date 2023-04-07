Zinchenko insists only Mikel Arteta could have made him leave Man City

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko insists he only left Manchester City to work with Mikel Arteta.

The Ukrainian moved to Arsenal in the summer in a surprising deal between both clubs.

He was a fringe player at City before making the transfer to the Emirates and has been one of the key players at Arsenal this season.

Arteta has made him the first-choice left-back this season relegating Kieran Tierney to the bench.

At City, he was guaranteed to win a trophy every season, so leaving them for Arsenal didn’t seem to make sense at the time.

However, Zinchenko knew he was joining a team led by a top manager, which is one reason he moved to the Emirates.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘The impact he had and has right now for me is a lot.

‘I said many times one day if I am going to leave City and stay in the Premier League it will be [for] only one manager, which is him.

‘The way he sees football, his vision, his character, he is a winner. That is what I like the most from people.

‘Obviously, he knew me as a player and a person when he called me, I had a couple of conversations before I joined Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The decision to join us has proven to be inspirational and we believe Zinchenko will be more than happy he did.

His decision would be justified if we win the league this season.

