Zinchenko is set to move abroad on loan this month

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan spell at Nottingham Forest is expected to end earlier than planned, with a move to Ajax now close to completion. The defender joined Forest after falling out of favour with Arsenal, but his time at the City Ground has not developed as anticipated.

The Ukrainian has struggled to secure regular minutes since arriving at the club, and injuries have further limited his opportunities. Despite expectations that he would feature more frequently, he has found himself behind several established defenders in the pecking order. Forest possesses considerable depth at the back and is content to bring the arrangement to a close, having little need to retain a player who has been unable to establish himself.

Forest exit and limited opportunities

The decision to cut the loan short reflects both the player’s situation and the club’s priorities. Zinchenko was signed with the hope that his experience would strengthen the squad, yet his involvement has been sporadic. With Forest satisfied with their defensive options, there is no reluctance to allow him to depart during the current window.

Ajax have moved quickly to position itself as his next destination. The Dutch side continues to endure a difficult campaign and is eager to improve its prospects for the remainder of the season by introducing players with proven pedigree. Zinchenko’s versatility and experience make him an attractive option for a team seeking stability and leadership.

Ajax agreement and impending move

According to Football Insider, Ajax have now reached an agreement with Arsenal to take Zinchenko on a short-term loan until the end of the season. The report states that the defender is keen on the move, and personal terms are not expected to present any obstacle. Both clubs have already struck an understanding, and the remaining formalities are expected to be completed shortly.

The transfer is anticipated to be finalised in the coming days, allowing Zinchenko to begin a new chapter in Amsterdam. For the player, the switch offers a valuable chance to revive his career through regular football, while Ajax gain an experienced addition as they attempt to stabilise their campaign and finish the season strongly.