Zinchenko must lose his starting spot to Timber when Arsenal visit Aston Villa

Following two excellent performances in Arsenal’s last two pre-season games, against Bayer Leverkusen and then Lyon, Mikel Arteta gave Oleksander Zinchenko a starting spot in his left back position.

Unfortunately, despite having the opportunity to return Arteta’s faith in him and remind the Gooners of his prowess, the Ukrainian fell short of expectations, being bang average against the Wanderers. If you hadn’t seen him in action and watched him against the Wolves, you might agree with most Gooners assessment of the Ukranian from last season.

Zinchenko is technically sound and contributes to the team’s possession, but he is a liability at left back because he lacks defensive confidence, and his impact fades out at times.

When Mikel Arteta replaced Zinchenko with Timber in the 69th minute against the Wolves, it was a brilliant choice that completely changed the game. Timber came on, and interestingly, Wolves, who appeared to have found their rhythm and were dominating Arsenal, retreated. The Dutchman provided the physicality that the game required (over Zinchenko).

Zinchenko is Arteta’s weak link in defence, as evidenced by Arsenal’s resurgence after his substitution. Arteta should not dare play him against tough opponents.

Arsenal are to face Aston Villa next at Villa Park. If Zinchenko starts at left back, he will undoubtedly struggle against Leon Bailey’s pace. Timber should be Arsenal’s response to Bailey since he is press-resistant, defensively assured, physically fit, an organiser, and has excellent defensive awareness.

What do you think?

Darren N

