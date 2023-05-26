Zinchenko names two Arsenal men who “never pass the ball”

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal at the beginning of the season, has playfully called out two of his teammates for their reluctance to pass the ball during a Premier League match.

Since his arrival, the Ukrainian midfielder has made a positive impact on the squad and earned the trust of manager Mikel Arteta, who has entrusted him with significant responsibilities.

Arsenal’s successful qualification for the Champions League, marking their return to the prestigious competition since 2017, has delighted fans, and Zinchenko has played a pivotal role in the team’s achievements.

With good camaraderie both on and off the field, several players have contributed to the club’s progress this season. During an interview with the Ultimate Champions YouTube channel, Zinchenko was asked to identify the player with the most touches in their 4-1 victory over Leeds United. Initially, he named Leandro Trossard.

However, upon learning it was actually Martin Odegaard, Zinchenko humorously remarked, “He has more! He never passes the ball. He never passes the ball.”

When informed that Rob Holding had the most touches in another game, he jokingly added, “That’s what I’m saying, you never pass the ball!”

It is a surprise that Holding is on this list, but we know Odegaard does magic with the ball at his feet. It is not a surprise he gets more of it during games.

