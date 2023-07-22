Zinchenko opens up about the Ukraine war and his motivation

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been vocal and outspoken about the war in his native Ukraine, which escalated after Russia’s invasion last year. The conflict has turned into a full-scale war, leading the European governing body to take action by banning the Russian national team and clubs from competing in their tournaments.

Despite being unable to actively participate in the frontline due to living and working in England, Zinchenko has been actively involved in coordinating efforts to help refugees from Ukraine. Additionally, he has been using his platform to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country.

As a professional footballer, Zinchenko cannot carry arms or directly engage in combat, but he is doing what he can to contribute and assist those affected by the conflict. His efforts to raise awareness and support refugees demonstrate his commitment to making a difference and lending a helping hand in any way possible.

The ex-Manchester City man has now revealed his motivation and said as quoted by Sky Sports:

“My mission is to try to help as much as I can.

“I want my kids when they will be quite big and they ask me ‘Daddy what did you do when this war was there at our home land?’

“I just want to look at daughter’s eyes and say, ‘Look, me and your mum did our best to help people, help our country.’”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is a leader in the Arsenal dressing room and his campaign against the war in Ukraine makes him one of the few players raising awareness about the situation in his homeland.

He has not allowed it to affect his performance on the pitch and we hope it will continue that way.

