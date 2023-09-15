Zinchenko or Tomi? Who should be Arsenal’s left-back against Everton?

Arsenal last defeated Everton at Goodison Park on October 22, 2017, winning 5-2 with goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexander Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey, and Alexis Sanchez (Rooney and Niasse scored for Everton).

Since then, the Gunners have gone winless on that ground and will look to change that this Sunday.

Everton, who have yet to win this season, will be desperate for a victory and eager to score goals, something they have struggled to find.

Mikel Arteta will have to put on his best defensive performance against them.

Undoubtedly, Ben White, William Saliba, and Gabriel are defensively disciplined. However, there are defensive concerns regarding Oleksander Zinchenko. The Ukrainian has a more significant offensive impact on the Gunners than a defensive one. Arsenal will need to be defensively disciplined this weekend, so according to the Arenal guru Charles Watts, Tomiyasu could start at left back for a White-Saliba-Gabriel-Tomiyasu defensive unit.

“I’d play Zinchenko,” the journalist said about who needs to play at left back versus Everton. “But again, given what Everton are going to do, given the threat we know they’re going to possess and how they’re going to play, it would not surprise me at all if Tomiyasu comes into contention for this game as well.”

Zinchenko or Tomiyasu, if you were Arteta, who do you start at left-back this weekend?

Jack Anderson

