Zinchenko positive about the prospect of Arsenal facing Real Madrid

Oleksandr Zinchenko has acknowledged the challenge that awaits Arsenal after they were drawn against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Spanish giants, who won the competition for a record-extending 15th time last season, are widely regarded as one of the most formidable teams in European football and are determined to retain their title this campaign.

Madrid faced a particularly difficult round of 16 encounter against city rivals Atletico Madrid, with the second leg proving to be an intense contest. After both sides remained level following extra time, the match was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, demonstrating the resilience and quality of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Given Madrid’s illustrious history and the wealth of world-class talent in their squad, many expect them to be favourites in the tie against Arsenal. However, Zinchenko believes that at this stage of the competition, the Gunners must embrace the challenge of facing elite opponents and prove their ability to compete at the highest level. He remains confident that his side can rise to the occasion and is eager for Arsenal to showcase their quality against such a prestigious opponent.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he stated:

“Of course, we are looking for something bigger, but this is what we need to prove on the pitch, not by talking. I think we are in a very interesting stage of the season where, obviously every game is like a final.

“Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they’ve won this competition 15 times, and they have a lot of world-class players and experience. But we just need to show our best performances, and we are all looking forward to these games.”

Zinchenko, who has played at the highest level for several years, understands the significance of the challenge Arsenal will face. He recognises Madrid’s pedigree in European football but remains optimistic that Arsenal can compete against them if they approach the match with the right mentality.

The quarter-final tie will undoubtedly test Arsenal to their limits, but Zinchenko insists that fearlessness and determination will be key if they are to secure victory. Arsenal will need to deliver their best performances over the two legs, and if they do so, they have every chance of progressing further in the competition.