Zinchenko proved yesterday that he is still a crucial part of Arsenal’s squad

With the squad number change and Zinchenko taking the No. 17 jersey and losing the No. 35 jersey, Oleksandr Zinchenko is undoubtedly remaining at Arsenal, and Gooners should not be surprised if he plays far more frequently than they anticipate.
There is a belief that with Jurrien Timber’s return and Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival, Zinchenko’s services will no longer be required. Of course, with the two defenders (Timber and Calafiori), Zinchenko is not going to play every week, but he will play an important role when Arsenal faces teams that play deep. When we need to break down these teams, the Ukrainian international is crucial, breaking down opposition with line-breaking passes into our wingers or 8s in the half space, and as he showed last night, he can also score goals from outside the box.
Remember where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal vision stands: reserve players are just as vital as starting 11, and the team requires individuals for any situation. Other than starters, Arteta needs game changers, and Zinchenko could be one of them. With Tomiyasu still to be back from injury and Jakub Kiwior expected to leave for a Serie A club, keeping Zinchenko makes sense.
The former Manchester City star may no longer be a crucial member of Arsenal’s starting lineup, but he will still be beneficial in certain scenarios, especially with the fact that if we want to challenge for every trophy next season we are going to have a lot of games to play, and Arteta will have to be brave with his rotations.
Daniel O
His forward play has never been in question its his poor defensive ability thats in question. Bayer offered nothing down his flank yesterday so he didnt prove anything. He is also to slow and weak for left 8 in the premier league.
I think we can get far more to the point of world class status from Zinchenko if we move him to the number 8 position. He should be allowed to compete with Merino for that slot and we can be surprised he will even come out the better player. There is no need forcing players into position that’s not natural to their abilities and blame them for not performing. Watch Zinchenko play all the time and there in no doubt he is a central midfielder. It’s like playing Declan in the right full back position, he won’t fit EXCEPT we play 3 at the back. Let’s unleash this guy in his right position and see him deliver for Arsenal. It’s not rocket science
I don’t think there was much of a move to sell him this summer and Arsenal have quite a few other players that they really (really) need to offload.
It seems Arteta will give him another season and probably review the position next summer. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a parting of the ways then.
He has his moments but no, one preseason goal and/or performance changes nothing.