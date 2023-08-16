Zinchenko provides positive Arsenal news after Timber’s injury

Arsenal has encountered a setback with Jurrien Timber sustaining a long-term injury, which has raised serious concerns about his absence from the squad.

Despite having recently joined the Emirates as part of this transfer window, Timber had demonstrated his potential during the preseason, solidifying his reputation as a promising player.

Timber was chosen to start Arsenal’s opening match of the season at left-back, a role that could have also been filled by Kieran Tierney, who naturally occupies that position.

Recent reports indicate that Timber is slated to undergo significant surgery, leading to a considerable period of absence from the pitch. This development poses a significant blow for Arsenal.

However, the team has received a positive update through Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is now fully recovered from his own injury. A report from Football London reveals that Zinchenko is set to return to action in Arsenal’s upcoming game.

Although Zinchenko has been back from injury for a while, Arsenal has exercised caution in not rushing his return. This news presents a positive boost for the Gunners as they navigate their squad adjustments due to Timber’s unfortunate injury.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is our most reliable left-back at the moment and the defender has been missed.

It is good that he is back and we now have a natural player for that position and that will see us improve in our next game if he is in the team.

