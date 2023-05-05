Zinchenko refuses to give up until the very end “We need to keep fighting”

After their 3-0 win over West Ham, Manchester City have reclaimed the top spot in the PL standings. With 78 points, the Citizens are 2 points ahead of the Gunners, even with a game in hand.

Pessimists may say Arsenal can’t win this league. But optimists like Oleksander Zinchenko know all too well that the title race is not over; Arsenal is still in a position to beat Manchester City to the league crown.

“We have a few games to play, and everything is possible in this league. You never know. We need to keep fighting because we worked so hard during this season,” said Zinchenko in the Mirror.

“The Chelsea win is so important for us to be back in a routine, for the mood in the dressing room, and in terms also for our league position. So, let’s keep going.

“We have to be focused on the next game because we have Newcastle away, who are having an amazing season, and then from that game we go again. Simple as that.”

After failing to pick up points in four games, drawing against Liverpool (2-2), Southampton (3-3), West Ham (2-2), and losing to Manchester City (4-1), Arsenal went back to winning ways against Chelsea (winning 3-1) Tuesday night. That win is one of five that Arteta and his boys are targeting this May to make sure they end the season on a high and capitalise on any mistakes made by Manchester City.

As Zinchenko says, Arsenal worked so hard; they didn’t come this far for nothing. To some, winning the league is impossible, but they can if City drops six points.

You really never know what can happen in the Premier League, so kep believing!

Darren N

