Zinchenko returns to his best form for Arsenal in tight Brentford win

Oleksander Zinchenko appears to be on a resurgence mission for Arsenal, based on his last two league appearances. Before the international break, the Ukrainian was impressive against Burnley. He dazzled not only at left defense in the game, but also in midfield in the latter stages after Vieira was sent off. His solid performances didn’t go unnoticed.

With that out of the way, the ex-Manchester City player sparkled against Brentford. He didn’t appear to be a defensive liability, and his last-ditch save after his own error prevented Brian Mbuemo from scoring.

Former England footballer Lucy Ward commended Arsenal’s left back for his performance on Saturday night, noting that even though the Gunner can be criticized for the quality of his defending at times, he was defensively okay yesterday.

“I think Zinchenko’s played well tonight; defended well, which sometimes he’s criticized for,” Ward told TNT Sports.

“He’s basically a central midfielder playing at left back, but he does invert into that central area. But he certainly adds that calm and composed technical aspect to the way Arsenal play.”

Zinchenko was without a doubt one of Arsenal’s best players, with a 93% passing accuracy (completing 70 of his 75 passes), 2 opportunities, 10 passes in the final third, 5 recoveries, and 2 clearances.

There is hope that Zinchenko can build on his current good form. The competition at left back, with Tomiyasu capable of replicating what he provides, has really woken him up. Zinchenko was clearly one of Arsenal’s game-changers last season, and if he can find consistency, Arsenal will truly soar, as we expect them to.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…