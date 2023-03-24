Zinchenko reveals his message to Mudryk after he joined Chelsea

Oleksandr Zinchenko was shocked and unhappy when Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing Mykhailo Mudryk in the last transfer window.

The Ukrainian had been one of the people at the Emirates urging his countryman to move to Arsenal.

The Gunners looked close to sealing the deal before Chelsea hijacked the transfer and he moved to the other side of London.

It was not the outcome Arsenal or anyone associated with the Gunners wanted. However, the deal was done with the Blues quickly and Arsenal had to concede defeat.

Zinchenko has revealed what he told the winger after snubbing Arsenal for Chelsea.

He says via the Daily Mail:

“I told him: ‘It’s gone already, it doesn’t matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted.’

“Now you’re a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward.

“Unfortunately he didn’t become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! – but it’s life.”

It was sad to have lost Mudryk to Chelsea after all the effort we put in to make the transfer happen.

The winger is struggling now and might wish he had moved to the Emirates as Leandro Trossard enjoys his introduction to life at Arsenal.

