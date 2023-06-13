Zinchenko reveals why he is actively involved in the war in Ukraine

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Arsenal full-back, has chosen not to take up arms to fight for his country. However, he has emerged as one of the most vocal and prominent figures from Ukraine, actively speaking out against the war.

Zinchenko has been using his platform to condemn the invasion and has urged Russian players to break their silence and condemn the actions as well. While his efforts have not halted the conflict or the loss of innocent lives, Zinchenko remains unwavering in his commitment to raising awareness about the atrocities being committed in his homeland.

The Arsenal player consistently seizes opportunities in the UK to participate in events and discussions concerning the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. He recently visited his country, witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of the war. Zinchenko is determined to leave a positive legacy for his children, striving to make them proud when they grow up.

The left-back tells The Sun:

“I have a daughter who is nearly two and I hope to have another baby soon and I just want to do something good.

“Because when they grow up they will ask me, ‘Daddy, when this war was in our country, what did you do? How much did you help?’ I want to look in my kids’ eyes and say, ‘Well, me and your mum we were trying to do our best’.”

Zinchenko has been very outspoken about the war, and the club gives its blessing to him on the issue.

We are proud of his efforts to save humanity and these types of players bring positive press to the Emirates.

