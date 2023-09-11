Zinchenko scores, Kiwior plays and other Arsenal international updates

Arsenal has provided an update via their website on several of its players who are currently away on international duty during this break.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who scored Ukraine’s goal in their 1-1 draw against England, showcased his importance to his national team. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also featured for England in that match, while Eddie Nketiah did not play.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was part of Japan’s impressive 4-1 victory over Germany, where Kai Havertz was in action for the German side.

Leandro Trossard started and played 79 minutes for Belgium as they secured a 1-0 win against Azerbaijan.

Jakub Kiwior represented Poland in their match against Albania, and Karl Hein was in goal for Estonia in their game against Sweden, which ended in a 5-0 defeat.

These updates reflect the diverse international commitments of Arsenal’s players during this international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see some of our players in action for their countries in this window and we expect them to take their good form back to the Emirates after this window, which will be very important to us.