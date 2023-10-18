Zinchenko sends a warning to Mudryk ahead of the Chelsea-Arsenal game

Oleksandr Zinchenko has issued a warning to Mykhailo Mudryk not to replicate his heroics for Ukraine in their match against Malta when Arsenal faces Chelsea this weekend.

Both players are part of the Ukraine national team and share a strong relationship. Arsenal had hoped that this connection might help them secure Mudryk’s signing last January. However, he ultimately joined Chelsea and has encountered difficulties since his transfer to the West London club.

Arsenal is set to face Chelsea this weekend, and the match coincides with Mudryk hitting top form since arriving in the Premier League. Consequently, he poses a significant threat to Arsenal and may look to make an impact against them.

His fine goal against Malta will fill him with confidence ahead of the game, but Zinchenko said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I told him… ‘if you do or attempt to do that on Saturday, I’ll rip your balls off’.

‘But the most important thing for us was to take three points. I am very happy for him and for the national team, Mykhailo’s goal was important because he calmed down the game a little.’

Mudryk is one of the top players at Chelsea and he would also want to do well against us and prove he made the right move.

But we trust our defenders to do well against him in the game and limit his performance.

