Zinchenko to play in Chelsea-hosted All-Star charity match for Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko will participate in a charity match organised by Chelsea for Ukraine this summer.

The Arsenal man has been outspoken about the war in his country now and is seen as a hero by many people in Ukraine.

Since the invasion by Russia, Zinchenko has highlighted his country’s plight and Chelsea is one of the clubs to make a conscious effort to help Ukraine.

Standard Sports reports that the Blues have agreed to play an American-style All-Star game in support of victims of the war in August.

The exact format for the event has yet to be sorted out, but it will involve some top players and the report claims Zinchenko, alongside Mykhailo Mudryk, will participate in the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been very outspoken about the war in his country and the full-back deserves maximum support from all of us.

Chelsea is doing a great thing to organise it and Arsenal will certainly not stop any of their fit players who wants to partake in it.

Zinchenko has been an important member of the Ukrainian national team and it would be unthinkable that he does not join if he is invited.

