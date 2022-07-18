Zinchenko waiting for green light to join Arsenal squad in Orlando

Zinchenko waiting for Arsenal move

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s £30 million move to Arsenal is all but done with the player reportedly waiting for the “green light.”

Man City, like Arsenal, have also travelled to the United States of America for the pre-season tour. While Arsenal are in Baltimore currently, City have set up a camp in Houston.

They will play Club America and Bayern, before clashing horns with FA Cup winners Liverpool in this year’s Community Shield.

One player that might not be joining them is Zinchenko, after Arsenal and City agreed a fee for the player. With the Ukrainian in the USA with Guardiola’s squad, he might not end up in the Man City flight back to England.

Zinchenko in Houston training with Man City. Waiting for the 📞 pic.twitter.com/iYsuxMINAc — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 17, 2022

The report said that Zinchenko is waiting for the green light to leave their training camp and travel across America to link up with his new team-mates at Arsenal.

The Gunners play their last match in the States on 23 of July, which gives Arsenal a lot of time to get the deal over the line before they fly back to home base.

A debut against Sevilla on 30th of July in the final of Emirates Cup might well be in the cards. It now just looks the matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the 25-year-old will put on the colours of the North London outfit.

After pulling out of a deal for Lisandro Martinez, who completed a move to Man Utd for a fee which can reach a whopping €67 million, the Gunners hierarchy and manager Mikel Arteta quickly turned their focus to Zinchenko.

(🌕) Zinchenko is the main target but not the only one. Edu loves to work under the radar and i'm sure he's working on something else too. (@FabrizioRomano via @karthikadhaigal) pic.twitter.com/RWeNJgBQyx — Talking Highbury ✆ (@TalkingHighbury) July 17, 2022

His versatility was the thing that attracted Arsenal the most. The Ukrainian is capable of playing as a left-back and in midfield with equal effect.

Thus, the London side are getting one player for two positions.

After the completion of his signing, Arsenal can focus on the attacking wing position, after missing out on Raphinha, who joined Barcelona last week.

There’s still not a name that has done the rounds on a constant basis. Therefore, it will be intriguing to see who technical director Edu opts for.

Yash Bisht