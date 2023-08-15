Zinchenko will make Tierney’s sale decision easier for Arsenal to take

Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken over Kieran Tierney’s position in the Arsenal team and his presence could facilitate Tierney’s potential departure from the club.

While the Ukrainian has been Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice, he has been sidelined due to injury for a considerable period, causing him to miss Arsenal’s season opener over the weekend.

During that game, Arteta utilized Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu as left-back options, a move that suggests Tierney’s role at the club may be diminishing.

Strikingly, the former Celtic player was not even included in the squad despite being fully fit, a perplexing circumstance that has left some fans puzzled.

Initially, Timber’s injury in that match was anticipated to postpone Tierney’s exit. However, according to a report from Football Insider, Zinchenko’s recovery has progressed well, potentially positioning him to feature in the squad for the forthcoming game against Crystal Palace.

As a consequence of Zinchenko’s anticipated return, it is plausible that Arsenal might be inclined to allow Tierney to depart from the Emirates within the upcoming week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one man we can trust to do well, but there is no longer space for him to prove his worth and we need to offload him as soon as possible.

This summer is the best time to do this because it makes no sense to keep him in the squad beyond it, as he is already out of our plans.

