Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Zinchenko’s Game4Ukraine will feature many Arsenal legends – coached by Arsene Wenger

Zinchenko and Arsenal legend to play charity game for Ukraine

In a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, a host of Arsenal legends will join Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Game4Ukraine celebrity charity match.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Stamford Bridge, aims to raise funds to rebuild the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum, a school destroyed by missiles during the conflict. With over 2,700 educational institutions damaged, leaving 1.5 million Ukrainian children studying remotely, the footballing community is coming together to make a difference.

Arsenal’s left-back, Alex Zinchenko, will captain Team Red, while legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko will lead Team Blue. The two teams will feature a star-studded lineup of footballing icons managed by Arsene Wenger and Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes, respectively.

Team Zinchenko boasts a wealth of Gunners talent, including Invincibles Patrick Vieira, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Gael Clichy, and other former heroes like Per Mertesacker, Bacary Sagna, Oleh Luzhnyi, and Jack Wilshere. They will be joined by notable players such as Gerard Pique, Patrik Berger, and Joleon Lescott.

On the other side, Team Shevchenko will have Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes at the helm, with legends such as Gianfranco Zola, Fabio Cannavaro, Clarence Seedorf, Claude Makelele, Samuel Eto’o, and Michael Essien. Even former Gunner William Gallas will be part of the team.

Beyond football, the match will feature celebrities from various fields, and an extended half-time show with live music performances.

The charity match holds particular significance as Zinchenko and Shevchenko personally visited the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum, the first beneficiary of the funds raised. The school, located in an area occupied by Russian troops for 33 days, suffered severe damage from missiles.

Witnessing the devastation firsthand, Zinchenko emphasized the importance of the event in providing hope and support for the younger generation affected by the conflict.

By uniting in this charitable endeavor, the footballing community aims to send a powerful message of unity while raising much-needed funds for the rebuilding of educational institutions in Ukraine.

Yash Bisht

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal still setting their sights high in midfield revamp – Tchouameni anyone?
Arsenal Women signing new players faster than Arteta – Beth Mead hints that Russo will be No 3
All you need to know about the life of Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz
Posted by

Tags Oleksandr Zinchenko

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Good cause but wish they had done the same when we illegally invaded a sovereign country (Iraq) under false pretenses

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs