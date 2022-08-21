Zinchenko’s reaction to Saliba’s goal was incredulous (Video)

All through pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign, Arsenal hadn’t conceded a goal while William Saliba was on the pitch, so it was a cruel hand of fate that the streak was broken by an own goal from Saliba himself in the home game against Leicester.

But he certainly made up for it yesterday at Bournemouth when he scored a fantastic long range goal into the top corner of the Cherries goal. Travers had no possible chance to save it, and it certainly left Oleks Zinchenko dumbfounded and went to ground holding his head.

Here is the official Arsenal video of the goal….

That one only showed Zinchenko after the celebrations were over, but the first reply to Arsenal’s tweet showed the immediate reaction from the Ukranian. He obviously couldn’t believe that Saliba scored a goal like that!

Here is what Zinchenko did when the ball hit the net…..

Zina’s full reaction. One for the ages 😂 pic.twitter.com/ykZN3ASSoj — Emaad 🦖🍁🐦🛡 (@Emaad13) August 21, 2022

It was quite a good goal wasn’t it????

