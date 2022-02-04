Zinedine Zidane is claimed to be keen on working under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The Gunners legend hasn’t worked with any club since leaving north London back in 2018, instead taking up a role with FIFA instead.

While it has always been talked about that he should be brought into the fold at the Emirates, on the board or as Director of Football, he is now said to be earmarked for the role at PSG instead.

Zidane is claimed to have issues about playing under Leonardo, the current DoF in the French capital, but would like to work with Wenger at PSG instead, GFFN cites FootMercato as reporting.

I can’t imagine that any of our fanbase would begrudge Wenger to take up a role with PSG, whether it be as manager or any other role for that matter, and I’m sure he would be a huge addition for them if they could make that work.

Whether he would accept the move however is another story, but if he did accept, questions would have to be asked of our club once again as to why they couldn’t have convinced him to take up a role in our backroom instead.

Would any of you begrudge Arsene if he accepted a role in France?

Patrick