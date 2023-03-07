Zinsberger expects the Conti Cup to be just the first of many more trophies

After at least 4 years and counting, Arsenal women have at last got their hands on a trophy, the Continental Cup by beating our arch-rivals Chelsea. To Gooners, they expect that to be the start of a beautiful run of winning trophies under Jonas Eidevall.

Notably, even Arsenal goalie Manuela Zinsberger believes that the Conti Cup has only opened the door for Arsenal to start collecting the trophies their efforts deserve. She says, as per FAWSL Full-Time Talk, “We are always trying to win trophies; that’s how we start the season, how we come into pre-season.

“I am always aiming for a trophy, no matter what. I don’t need a trophy to start us off; I need the team we have. We want to win every trophy.”

After the Continental Cup, Arsenal has the WSL and the Champions League to fight for. Asking them to win the WSL is a big ask; they’re 11 points behind table-toppers Manchester United and 8 points behind 3rd-place Chelsea.

Anyway, after a long break, Arsenal return to WSL duties Wednesday night when they host Liverpool. They have been winless in the League in 2023; a match against struggling Liverpool could be the best way to return to winning ways in the league.

So what other silverware opportunity is still there for Arsenal? The other trophy target this season could be the Champions League, so do they have what it takes to win it? It’s too early to say so, but we can talk after they play Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

If they can win that duel, why not?

