Zirkzee gives a cryptic reply to questions about his future amidst Arsenal interest

Arsenal wants to acquire Joshua Zirkzee at the end of this season, and several other clubs are also showing strong interest in the Bologna striker.

The Gunners have been closely monitoring him as part of their plan to bolster their attack at the conclusion of this campaign.

He is a pivotal figure for the Bologna side, which has exceeded expectations in this campaign and continues to improve with each match.

Zirkzee is aware that clubs are keeping tabs on him and acknowledges the possibility of leaving Bologna at the end of the term.

Asked about his future and what his plans are, he did not give a direct reply and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I was given this gift from God that I can play football and I do not want to waste that talent.

“I am convinced God has a plan for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has remained one of the finest attackers in Serie A and is a fine alternative to Ivan Toney.

However, the Brentford star is a much better player to target if we want immediate results because he has experience in the Premier League already.

Toney returned to action in this second half of the season and is already showing us why he will thrive at Arsenal.