Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Zirkzee’s clause does not apply to Bayern Munich alone amidst Arsenal interest

Joshua Zirkzee is a wanted man after his amazing season with Bologna. The Dutchman has helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever and has been one of the best players in Serie A.

The top clubs in the Italian top flight continue to follow him and have shown interest in adding him to their squad.

He moved from Bayern Munich to Bologna in an agreement that included a buy-back clause worth 40 million euros.

For several months, reports have suggested Bayern could buy him back and sell him for a bigger fee.

However, it seems the Germans are not so interested, and Bologna can now sell him for a good fee.

But a report from Corriere dello Sport claims Bayern is not the only team that can sign him for that fee.

This is because that figure is also the release clause that his agent negotiated in the Bologna deal, so if Arsenal pays 40 million euros, they can sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirzee has been one of the best attackers in Serie A this season and at 40 million euros, he seems cheap.

However, he does not have many goals in him and we need a frontman who can score more than our current options.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
“There is risk and opportunity for both sides.” Ian Wright on Miedema exit from Arsenal Women
Arsenal have had some quality backups this season – but we need more…
Arsenal History: George Swindin – Who won League titles in 3 different decades for the Gunners
Posted by

Tags Joshua Zirkzee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors