Zirkzee’s clause does not apply to Bayern Munich alone amidst Arsenal interest

Joshua Zirkzee is a wanted man after his amazing season with Bologna. The Dutchman has helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever and has been one of the best players in Serie A.

The top clubs in the Italian top flight continue to follow him and have shown interest in adding him to their squad.

He moved from Bayern Munich to Bologna in an agreement that included a buy-back clause worth 40 million euros.

For several months, reports have suggested Bayern could buy him back and sell him for a bigger fee.

However, it seems the Germans are not so interested, and Bologna can now sell him for a good fee.

But a report from Corriere dello Sport claims Bayern is not the only team that can sign him for that fee.

This is because that figure is also the release clause that his agent negotiated in the Bologna deal, so if Arsenal pays 40 million euros, they can sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirzee has been one of the best attackers in Serie A this season and at 40 million euros, he seems cheap.

However, he does not have many goals in him and we need a frontman who can score more than our current options.