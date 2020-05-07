Zlatan Ibrahimovic throws himself into the drama around Arsenal outcast

The ongoing Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer saga seems to have no end in sight after his agent had to deny a quote attributed to him recently.

The attacker had reportedly told Arsenal that he doesn’t want to return to London and that the Gunners should find an agreement with AS Roma over his permanent transfer.

But his agent has denied that his client has made such a request and said that it was fake news that we didn’t need in a time like this.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic then added himself to the conversation by claiming that it wasn’t fake news reports the Metro.

It is unclear if the former Manchester United striker is simply trying to be funny. Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan played together at United and the striker has also returned to Italy where he is competing in the same league as the Armenian.

They are also both represented by the same agent and that is why it is unlikely that the Swede is serious when he countered his agent’s comments on social media.

Arsenal is currently negotiating with Roma over the transfer of Mkhitaryan, but both teams are struggling to reach an agreement.

The Gunners have lowered their asking price, but the Italians still cannot afford it, Arsenal will hope that the situation will be resolved soon.