Zubimendi admits the pain of Arsenal’s previous failures is driving title charge

Martin Zubimendi has recently moved to Arsenal and is settling into Premier League football. He is aware of how close the club have come to winning the league title in recent seasons and the expectations that come with competing at the top of the table, and the intensity of competition at the top end of the table.

The Gunners have finished second in the league standings in three consecutive seasons prior to this campaign, and there was growing concern that history could repeat itself. They now require two wins from their final two matches to secure the title, with supporters expecting a strong finish this season.

Title Ambitions at Arsenal

Zubimendi has enjoyed a strong debut season at Arsenal and has adapted quickly to the demands of English football. He has contributed to the team’s overall success throughout the campaign and has become an important part of the midfield setup.

The midfielder understands that previous near misses have created a strong motivation within the squad to finally go one step further this season. This determination has been reinforced by both experienced players and the wider club environment.

Zubimendi on Expectations

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘It would be incredible.

‘It’s true that (I) haven’t felt (not winning the league) as much as the fans and the (other) players who have felt it over the years with that desire to win this title.

‘But, well, this year I think they have instilled in us all the desire and the expectation that there is in terms of that and those who have more experience here.’

Zubimendi’s comments underline the collective ambition at Arsenal as they approach the final stages of the season. With only two matches remaining, focus remains on maintaining consistency and converting their position into silverware. The focus remains firmly on ensuring they finish the season strongly in the final fixtures.

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