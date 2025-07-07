Zubimendi arrival signals Gunners’ transfer push

On Sunday, the Gunners confirmed the much-anticipated arrival of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The club finally unveiled the player, much to the delight of the Arsenal faithful. The Gunners laid the groundwork for a move back in January after agreeing a deal in principle to bring him to North London. Despite the agreement, there was still some work to be done, as illustrated by how long it took the club to confirm his arrival. In spite of all that, the Spanish international is the club’s new number 36 and will hopefully integrate smoothly within the first team set-up.

Zubimendi now becomes the club’s second signing of the transfer window as they continue to gather momentum. His arrival follows the £5 million acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga, with more to follow. With that said, however, what exactly is next for the Gunners?

More signings on the horizon

Along with the unveiling of Martin Zubimendi over the weekend, Gooners were hit with a pleasant surprise. Multiple credible sources including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein revealed the Gunners are closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyökeres. Arsenal have reached a total agreement with the player, which includes a five-year contract. Club-to-club discussions were reportedly at an advanced stage, as Mikel Arteta pushes for his arrival before pre-season.

Also, over the course of the weekend, Arsenal reportedly agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke and commenced talks with Chelsea over a transfer, with a bid expected very soon. Despite the bombshell regarding these two players, Arsenal will most likely welcome other additions first.

A deal for Christian Nørgaard is already underway, with an announcement expected in the coming days. The Gunners are also in advanced talks to land Valencia’s Christhian Mosquera after seeing bids rejected for the young defender. These two players will likely walk through the door before Viktor Gyökeres and, potentially, Noni Madueke.

What next for Rodrygo and Eze?

Moving forward, fans will be curious to see what comes of the links to Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze. Given the latest developments, the signing of a left-winger could come late in the window. The Real Madrid man is currently the club’s top priority, but whether a deal happens this summer remains to be seen.

Benjamin Kenneth

