Zubimendi deal nearly done. But Arsenal’s summer plans won’t stop there

Arsenal fans know that being second-best is no longer enough. After three straight seasons in the title race without lifting the trophy, the pressure is on Mikel Arteta and Berta to nail this summer’s transfer business.

A striker remains the top priority, but there’s more to Arsenal’s rebuild than just adding goals. According to Isaan Khan of the Daily Mail, the Gunners could be lining up at least four signings before the window closes, and one major deal is already virtually complete.

Four signings on the agenda

The report claims that Martin Zubimendi is on the verge of joining Arsenal, with negotiations all but finalised. The Spanish midfielder has long been admired by Arteta and looks set to bolster the Gunners’ midfield ahead of next season.

Beyond that, a top-level striker remains the headline act. Arsenal have been linked with Victor Gyökeres, Benjamin Sesko and others as they hunt for a proper No.9 to lead the line. A backup goalkeeper is also expected to arrive, particularly with Neto’s loan coming at an end.

The final piece of the puzzle may come down to cost. Arsenal are also considering signing a winger or a young defender, but that depends on how much is spent on the striker. The left wing is one area where Arsenal could do with more spark, but only if the right opportunity emerges.

Why the winger call still matters

While Zubimendi and a striker would transform the spine of the team, some fans will feel uneasy if Arsenal let another window go by without addressing the wide options.

Gabriel Martinelli struggled for rhythm last season, and although Leandro Trossard chipped in with vital goals, the team lacked consistent threat from the left. If Arsenal truly want to dominate games and kill teams off, another top winger might be the difference between finishing second and going all the way.

This summer isn’t just about filling gaps, it’s about seizing the moment. The squad is close, but it still needs sharpening in key areas.

Gooners, what would your perfect summer transfer window look like?_____________________________________________________________________________________________

