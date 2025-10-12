Zubimendi explains decision to snub Liverpool and move to Arsenal a year later

Martin Zubimendi could have made his Premier League debut a year earlier than he eventually did, but Arsenal would not have been his destination. The Spanish midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer as one of Europe’s most admired players in his position, with the club determined not to miss out on signing him a second time.

In the summer of 2024, Arsenal had completed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, while Liverpool appeared set to bring in Zubimendi. The Merseyside club had reportedly agreed to meet his release clause, and plans were in place for the payment to be deposited with La Liga. However, the deal ultimately fell through when the player was unable to finalise the clause payment, leaving the transfer unresolved.

A year later, Arsenal seized their opportunity. The Gunners negotiated favourable terms to bring Zubimendi to the Emirates without having to pay the full release clause upfront, unlike Liverpool’s earlier approach. The transfer proved to be a decisive move, strengthening Arsenal’s midfield with a technically gifted and composed presence.

The Turning Point in Zubimendi’s Career

Reflecting on the events of the past year, Zubimendi has spoken openly about the difficult choices he faced during that period. The midfielder revealed that, despite interest from major clubs, his loyalty to Real Sociedad and his desire to continue developing in Spain initially guided his decision-making. Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

“When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at La Real,” he told the Guardian.

“And it wasn’t the right moment [to go].

I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went.”

Growth Before the Move

Zubimendi’s comments highlight the maturity and patience that have defined his career so far. Rather than rushing into a move abroad, he chose to stay in San Sebastián for another year, developing his leadership qualities and strengthening his resilience through a challenging season. That decision ultimately prepared him for the demands of Premier League football.

His eventual transfer to Arsenal represents the culmination of careful career planning and steady progression. Now an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield, Zubimendi’s intelligence, composure, and tactical discipline have already made him a standout performer. The midfielder’s decision to wait for the right moment appears to have paid off, allowing him to join Arsenal at a time when both he and the club were ready for success.

