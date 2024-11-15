Zubimendi forced to react to the fresh rumours linking him to Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi is once again being linked with a potential transfer to Arsenal during the January transfer window. The Real Sociedad midfielder has reportedly been a long-term target for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta keeping a close eye on him even before signing Mikel Merino.

According to various reports, Arteta is interested in pairing Zubimendi and Merino in Arsenal’s midfield, potentially creating a formidable duo. Merino, who only recently joined the club, has impressed in his short time with the club. If Arsenal does push for Zubimendi, they will need to present a compelling offer to lure him away from La Liga.

The Gunners face significant challenges in securing the Spanish international. Real Sociedad values Zubimendi highly, and the midfielder has been a key figure in their setup. Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to go unnoticed, but the player himself seems unfazed by the ongoing speculation.

When asked about his future and the rumours linking him with Arsenal, Zubimendi dismissed the distractions, focusing on his current responsibilities. He told Standard Sport:

“There will always be rumours, and now that January is approaching, there will be too, but I don’t waste energy on outside noise. I’m happy with the way I’m handling it and I’m going to handle it.”

Zubimendi’s calm response reflects a player dedicated to his current team, even amid persistent transfer speculation. While he would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, the likelihood of a January move appears slim, as Real Sociedad will likely resist any midseason disruption.

If Arsenal fails to secure his services in January, the club may revisit the possibility during the summer transfer window, when negotiations could prove more fruitful. For now, it seems Zubimendi will remain in Spain until at least the end of the season.

