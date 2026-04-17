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Zubimendi responds to rumours that Real Madrid want him

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi continues to be linked with a future move to Real Madrid after the Spanish giants failed to secure his signature ahead of Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder was reportedly recommended to the Madrid board by former manager Xabi Alonso, yet the opportunity to sign him was not taken. In Spain, there is a belief that Real Madrid may have enjoyed a stronger season had they acted on that advice and brought him to the club.

Arsenal Benefiting from Arrival

Arsenal, meanwhile, have gained significantly from adding Zubimendi to its squad. The midfielder has quickly become an influential figure, helping to provide control, balance, and composure in the centre of the pitch.

His impact has strengthened Arsenal’s hopes of competing for both the Premier League and Champions League in his first season at the club. The Gunners are understandably pleased to have won the race for his signature, particularly given the calibre of clubs previously linked with him.

Despite this, speculation connecting him with Real Madrid has continued, leading to suggestions that interest from Spain has not entirely disappeared.

Zubimendi Responds to Rumours

For now, however, the player’s attention appears firmly on Arsenal and the challenges of the current campaign. As reported by El Desmarque, Zubimendi was asked once again about Real Madrid’s interest and gave a measured response.

He said, “I don’t have an answer, but I haven’t been paying much attention to all that. I think that’s in the past, and I have other things on my mind. It’s not a bad thing.”

His comments indicate a player focused on present responsibilities rather than transfer speculation. Arsenal will take encouragement from that stance as they continue to rely on his performances in key fixtures.

Unsurprisingly, he remains linked with Real Madrid, given how well Arsenal have performed with him in the side. Nevertheless, all current signs suggest that Zubimendi is fully committed to helping the Gunners pursue success this season.

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