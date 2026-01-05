Zubimendi reveals the role that Merino played in him joining Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino share a long-standing connection that dates back to their time together at Real Sociedad, where their relationship developed both on and off the pitch. When Zubimendi was promoted to the first team, Merino was already an established figure within the squad, having arrived with considerable experience from spells at Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund before returning to Spain.

Shared History and Transition to Arsenal

Despite being at different stages of their careers at the time, the two midfielders quickly built a strong rapport. That bond has remained intact and has continued to influence their professional journeys. Merino’s presence proved particularly valuable when Zubimendi made his move to Arsenal this season, with the familiarity between the pair helping to ease the transition into a new environment.

Merino had joined Arsenal a year earlier, and his understanding of the club and its demands positioned him well to support his former teammate. Since then, both players have become important figures within the squad, contributing to the positive results Arsenal have produced in recent times. Their understanding of each other’s game, shaped during their years in Spain, has translated effectively into their performances in England.

Zubimendi on Merino’s Influence

There has been some discussion about whether Merino played a decisive role in persuading Zubimendi to make the move. Addressing that point, Zubimendi offered clarity on how influential his former teammate was during the decision-making process. Speaking according to Arsenal Media, the midfielder explained the situation from his perspective.

Zubimendi said, “Obviously getting the opinion of a player who is already in the squad is always helpful but I had pretty much made my decision already. It’s true that his opinion helped clarify everything a bit more for me.”

These comments suggest that while Merino’s input was beneficial, the choice to join Arsenal was ultimately one Zubimendi felt confident about independently. Now reunited under Mikel Arteta, the pair have settled well into the team and continue to play key roles as Arsenal push to finish the season strongly.