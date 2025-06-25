Zubimendi’s Arsenal shirt number revealed after Ben White obstacle

Martin Zubimendi is expected to complete his move to Arsenal in the coming days as the Gunners have reportedly finalised an agreement to sign him from Real Sociedad.

The Spanish midfielder has been on Mikel Arteta’s radar for several months, and Arsenal have been working patiently to get a deal over the line. With Real Sociedad now agreeing to his departure, the path is clear for the Gunners to wrap up the transfer and make an official announcement.

Zubimendi set for Arsenal switch

Negotiations with the player’s representatives and the club appear to have reached a positive conclusion, with the transfer now just awaiting formalities. The Gunners are optimistic that the midfielder will join up with his new teammates before pre-season begins, offering Arteta a technically sound and tactically intelligent option in the middle of the park.

Zubimendi has impressed for club and country over the last two seasons, and his consistency has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal believe he is the ideal profile to strengthen their midfield and help push for major honours next term.

Shirt number decision made

One minor issue that needed resolving was Zubimendi’s shirt number. He wore the number 4 shirt at Real Sociedad, a number that holds importance for many midfielders. However, that number is currently occupied by Ben White at Arsenal, and the England international is not expected to leave the club any time soon.

Rather than create any tension over the number, Zubimendi has reportedly decided on a new squad number. According to a report in The Sun, he will wear the number 36 shirt when he arrives at the Emirates.

This mature approach has been noted positively within the club. He is said to be more focused on contributing to the team than pushing for any specific preference regarding his kit.

Ultimately, fans know that the number on a player’s back means little compared to their impact on the pitch. If Zubimendi can replicate the performances that made him a standout at Sociedad, then the number 36 shirt could soon become a fan favourite at the Emirates.

