Zurich 1-9 Arsenal Women. Gunners end 2022 in style with Champions League win

Arsenal Women travelled to Switzerland to take on Zurich last night in the last group stage game in their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign. Our gunners needed a strong win to ensure they went top in Group C and that is exactly what they produced with an absolutely dominant 1-9 win away against Zurich.

It was certainly a night of goals with no less than 5 of our Gunners scoring throughout the game. Frida Maanum kicked-off proceedings so to speak, firing a stunning free-kick into the top left corner, on the 18th minute. Goals followed in quick succession through the first half with Foord scoring from a Blackstenius assist, followed by a second goal from Maanum set up by Foord. Foord provided another great assist before the break, picking out Blackstenius who fired it in. Our Gunners ended the first half on 0-4.

The second half continued in the same vein with Maanum thumping a strike home from 20 yards out – securing a hat-trick! Blackstenius then scored another, securing a brace.

Zurich secured a goal when Fabienne Humm converted from the spot after being fouled by Williamson. Foord swiftly countered with another goal, between the keeper’s legs, securing a brace.

On the 63rd minute Arsenal captain Kim Little, who has been out of action with a knee injury, made her return in style by putting one in the back of the net from the spot, taking the score to 1-8.

Substitute Iwabuchi also made an instant impact after coming on to score Arsenal’s ninth and final goal of the night with Foord providing a great ball inside the area for Mana to drive home into the far corner.

Although Arsenal secured qualification to the UWCL quarter finals last week, this win guaranteed Arsenal top spot in Group C. Lyon secured 2nd spot in Group C when their match against Juventus ended in a draw.

And while all of this action was taking place, our injured players Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema attended the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony – with our very own Beth Mead winning the prestigious accolade! What a night! And what an end to 2022 for our Gunners!

Arsenal players will now enjoy a much-deserved break over the Christmas period, before returning for our next Women’s Super League clash against Chelsea on Sunday, January 15th. Tickets for what promises to be a huge match are still available to purchase here.

Michelle Maxwell

