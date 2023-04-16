“All to play for” Arsenal’s title chances analysed after draw at West Ham

Arsenal has just dropped two huge points in their bid to win the Premier League at West Ham, but Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz believes they still have a chance to win the Premier League.

The Gunners have topped the standings for most of the season, but Manchester City has followed them closely and the Citizens are in superb form now.

The draw at West Ham means just four points separate both clubs now, but Arsenal has played a game more.

This means the Gunners can go seven points clear if they beat Southampton in their next game.

That isn’t how Arsenal fans will read it. Instead, they will feel their team could lose the top spot if they lose their game against Manchester City.

It is a possibility to be considered, but Blitz believes all hope is not lost yet.

He says on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal can still go seven points clear if they beat Southampton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. City are not in action next week due to their FA Cup semi-final.

“But Pep Guardiola’s side will have two games in hand – with Arsenal then going to City on April 26. All to play for.”

Just Arsenal opinion

Dropping two points at West Ham is a big blow for us and everyone can feel disappointed.

We have lost our momentum at an important stage of the season and it is very hard to feel confident about our chances.