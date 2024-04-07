Arsenal facing serious competition for signature of young Bundesliga striker

Arsenal’s quest for a new striker has resulted in them being linked with numerous top strikers across the continent.

The Gunners are anticipated to secure a new goalscorer in the summer transfer window, although it remains uncertain which of their many targets will ultimately make the move to the Emirates.

Despite being one of the top sides in the Premier League this season and leading the league in goals scored, Arsenal still lack a consistent goal-scoring threat up front, akin to players like Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland.

Addressing this deficiency is a priority for the club, and one of their transfer targets is Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian forward currently plays for RB Leipzig in Germany and has garnered attention from top European clubs since his standout performances at RB Salzburg.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently provided an update on Sesko’s future, revealing on Twitter that Chelsea and Napoli are also tracking the young talent, with both clubs expected to vie for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has not done badly in Germany, but he is not much better than our current options, so it makes no sense to sign him this summer.

We need to stick to our options or sign a world-class striker who will significantly improve the group.