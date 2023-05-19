Arsenal fans can at least look forward to Champions League football next season

Champions League Return Will Reap Its Rewards

It was the 2016/17 season the last time Arsenal graced the Champions League, but the Gunners are heading back to the prestigious tournament next term.

Arsenal have enjoyed some memorable nights in the elite European competition and being back in the Champions League will give the club a boost on multiple fronts.

Testing Themselves Against the Best

Being back in the Champions League will see the Gunners test themselves against some of the best teams Europe has to offer. Arsenal will have to watch on this time around as Manchester City are the 2/5 favourites in a bet on football for the final against Inter Milan on June 10.

However, the Gunners will be aspiring to narrow the gap on Man City next season and playing those big European nights in the Champions League will give the Arsenal squad valuable experience. The more Mikel Arteta’s side can test themselves against top opposition in Europe, the quicker this squad can develop and try to find a way to beat the Citizens to the title next term.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arteta might well look back on this season and wonder what might have been as his side squandered a healthy lead at the top of the table. Much like last season when missing out on the top four, the Gunners will look to learn from the experience and come back even stronger next term. Securing a place in the Champions League group stages will be the big positive Arteta will take from this season as Arsenal return to the head table of European football.

Gunners Have Champions League to Offer Top Targets

There is no question that clubs need the lure of the Champions League to attract the best players in the world. Arsenal will certainly look to strengthen their squad this summer and for the first time in six years can offer Champions League football to prospective targets. The Gunners have been linked with some big names ahead of the summer and being able to offer elite European football can play a major role in potentially getting those deals over the line.

The financial boost the Champions League will offer can also help the Gunners compete in the transfer market over the coming months. Arsenal already have the foundation of a strong squad but perhaps need one or two top-quality players for Arteta to complete the puzzle. It’s clear the hierarchy at the club are looking to bolster their options in midfield, while Arsenal are always in the market to strengthen their attack. To compete with the strength in depth City enjoy is a difficult task but improving the squad at the Emirates will help Arsenal avoid potential burnout towards the end of next season.

It’s clear the Gunners have come on leaps and bounds since last season and that the club are moving in the right direction. Being back in the Champions League is a feat that should not be sniffed at and fans can now look forward to those special European nights returning to the Emirates for the 2023/23 campaign.