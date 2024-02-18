Arsenal has a huge advantage over Chelsea in the race for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal and Chelsea are vying to secure Victor Osimhen for their squads in the upcoming transfer window after he announced his departure from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe since the conclusion of the last season, during which he played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A victory.

While Napoli sought to secure his long-term commitment, Osimhen opted for an extension that included a release clause.

Osimhen has consistently delivered impressive performances for his team, and his displays for Nigeria at the AFCON have attracted even more attention from clubs.

Although Arsenal has been scoring prolifically recently, there is a widely recognised need for an effective number nine, a role Osimhen could potentially fill.

Chelsea is also showing interest, but according to a report on Sport Witness, Osimhen is inclined to join a club competing in the Champions League, which currently positions Arsenal as the favourites.

With Arsenal’s strong performance, including a potential Premier League win and a likely top-four finish this season, they present an appealing prospect for Osimhen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is a top striker, and if we sign him or Ivan Toney in the summer, we should have solved our goalscoring problem.