Arsenal have called for Colorado Rapids shot-stopper to come for a trial

Young prodigal shot-stopper heading to Emirates

According to reports, USMNT youth international Adam Beaudry is heading to Arsenal for a training stint.

The youngster who just turned 18 is on the radar of several clubs across Europe, and the Gunners seemed to have won the first part of the race.

His current employers will let Beaudry travel to London, and as a result, he will miss the club’s weekend clash against Cincinnati.

Sources: Colorado Rapids, US youth int’l GK Adam Beaudry is heading to Arsenal for a training stint. Beaudry, just turned 18, highly-rated GK on radar of clubs abroad already. Rapids letting him go to Arsenal & won’t be on the bench for MLS match on Sat. Good support by COL. pic.twitter.com/euNUaz11Ms — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 24, 2024

Beaudry was born in O’Fallon, Missouri in 2006. He has made 19 appearances for Rapids’ second team, in which he has kept four clean sheets.

Lauded as ‘talented’ by Colorado Rapids manager and former Manchester United coach Chris Armas, there’s a lot to like about Beaudry’s game despite the teenager not making his professional debut yet for the MLS franchise.

He is an agile goalkeeper who is great at making saves from point-blank range.

Arsenal are set for an exodus in the keeping department, with Aaron Ramsdale, Karl Kein, and Arthur Okonkwo all set to leave, Beaudry’s signing will make a lot of sense.

While he may not get any game time in the initial few years, he can hone his craft in Europe before breaking into the first team. And that is a route which has been taken by several.

All the signs indicate that he is capable of doing that.

What are your thoughts about the London side inclining towards signing a completely unproven player?

All signings have a risk factor involved. And Beaudry’s arrival will not be an exception.

Yash