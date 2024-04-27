Ben White’s agent makes claim after stellar Arsenal performance against Chelsea

Benjamin White was one of the star performers in Arsenal’s emphatic 5-0 win over London rivals Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men sent out a massive statement to Pep Guardiola’s Man City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, that they will continue fighting for the title until the very last whistle of their season.

White, who bagged four against Chelsea, has been in the headlines recently for several reasons. And one of them made the most noise: the Englishman withdrawing himself from international duty last month.

Ben White’s agent Alexander Levack: “No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life, so I really believe people should think before making a judgement or criticising these elite performers in public.” pic.twitter.com/xdxP3C505z — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) April 24, 2024

The former Brighton man was heavily criticized for his decision. However, his agent came out to speak on the issue stating that people don’t know the “full facts.”

Writing on LinkedIn, the representative stated: “I feel compelled to write this today after such a great performance last night, and all season for that matter, from client Ben White.”

He continued, “Ben has shown unbelievable robustness and strength throughout this adverse period off the pitch and has blocked out all the noise and has performed incredibly well on the pitch, in a situation where many others could have and would have wilted.”

“I suppose the main message is be kind to people as you do not have the full facts, which in Ben’s case neither Ben nor I wish to vocalise publicly, and do not know what is going on in peoples personal lives so again please be kind.”

It is true that people love to make someone a scapegoat because that is the most easiest thing to do. But to actually see a person and not judge them that very second should be the norm that every human being should try to reach.

That’s the only thing that can make this world a better place. Because toxicity speaks only one language and that is of endless turmoil.

Yash