Gary Neville being negative about Arsenal once again

Former Manchester United man Gary Neville has cast doubt over Arsenal’s chances of making the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have been superb in the league this season and they should earn a return to the Champions League if they cannot win the title.

However, it is still too early to predict what position they will finish and Neville is worried they might eventually fall off the cliff.

He was speaking about clubs he believes will make the top four by the end of this campaign and said via The Sun:

“I think it will become a right tangle and mess come February, March and I think the business end of the season will look completely different to how it looks today. So I will go City, Arsenal, Tottenham, United, I think and then I think Chelsea and Liverpool will just miss out.

“But to be honest with you, this idea that Arsenal will definitely get top four, I don’t go along with that yet personally. I think they have got to prove it towards the end of the season even though I’ve loved watching them at the moment and they’re brilliant.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need more people doubting our abilities because we will be under too much pressure if everyone believes we can win.

As underdogs, we will do much better as a result of a lack of expectation on our players and they can play their game freely.

But we must work hard in every game and aim for the maximum points. This will help us win more matches and stay at the top of the league table.