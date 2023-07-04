Journalist reckons Arsenal’s new players signed to avoid another collapse

Arsenal suffered a disappointing collapse in their pursuit of the Premier League title last season, with Mikel Arteta’s team failing to secure crucial victories when it mattered most.

The Gunners are aware that returning to the Champions League and achieving a top-four finish will be a challenging task.

In response, Arsenal has been actively securing important signings during this transfer window.

The potential additions of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz would significantly strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Arsenal is focused on acquiring players who can thrive in the demanding environment of the Premier League.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Timber is just another sign of the new layers in this squad that will be built to last a Premier League season.

“The way we saw them fall short last year, they are determined to ensure that doesn’t happen again. Timber has got qualities that Arsenal was seriously lacking last season.”

We now know what is required to just finish inside the top four, so winning the league is more challenging than ever.

Since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, we have made steady progress and can understand why we need to keep strengthening the squad.

If these new signings hit the ground running immediately when the next term starts, we could easily challenge for the league title again.