These fans definitely don’t enjoy the latest decisions from Arsenal

Arsenal has just extended the contracts of four of their first-team players and some fans think it is absolutely the worst decision that they could have made.
The Gunners announced that they have handed a new one-year deal to the unreliable David Luiz, a long-term deal to Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares and an extension to Dani Ceballos’ loan deal.
This news should have brought some encouragement to the fans but judging by their reactions, it is anything but that.
Luiz has been a calamitous presence in the Arsenal defence despite being the most experienced defender at the club.
He marked his return to action last week by giving away two goals and receiving a red card in less than 30 minutes on the pitch.
Fans can hardly believe that the club would hand him and Cedric Soares, who hasn’t even kicked a ball for the Gunners, a new deal and they took to the comment section of the Twitter post announcing the deal to share their opinion.
My day is ruined and I woke up no more than 30 minutes ago.
— William (fan account) (@OzilThings) June 24, 2020
Wow! I have literally have nothing to say. You're a bigger pandemic to Arsenal fans than COVID-19
— WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 24, 2020
Rewarding failure with money. Well done.
— Ricky (@HarisonRamon) June 24, 2020
I’ve really stopped hoping we’re plummeting to mediocrity faster each year
— Manny 🧛🏾♂️ (@Mnny_Tz) June 24, 2020
Auba is leaving. They're only extending crap players' contracts😂
— Derek Silva (@poundsofficiale) June 24, 2020
Banter club might as well bring back Jenkinson 👍
— GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) June 24, 2020
Sincerely arsenal situation rit now is putting more stress to the fans more than the pandemic. I think it’s even a greater decission to watch while on TV instead of going in the stadium.
lol. Very funny
Maybe Arteta should play David Luiz in DM position in the remaining games. His errors in midfield wont cost the team points. He played in midfield with Chelsea at some point. We just have to support the team in the remaining 8 games and hope to pick more wins.
Edu should not only come here to fight for Arsenal to retain Brazilian players. He is here to work for Arsenal.