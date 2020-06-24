These fans definitely don’t enjoy the latest decisions from Arsenal

Arsenal has just extended the contracts of four of their first-team players and some fans think it is absolutely the worst decision that they could have made.

The Gunners announced that they have handed a new one-year deal to the unreliable David Luiz, a long-term deal to Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares and an extension to Dani Ceballos’ loan deal.

This news should have brought some encouragement to the fans but judging by their reactions, it is anything but that.

Luiz has been a calamitous presence in the Arsenal defence despite being the most experienced defender at the club.

He marked his return to action last week by giving away two goals and receiving a red card in less than 30 minutes on the pitch.

Fans can hardly believe that the club would hand him and Cedric Soares, who hasn’t even kicked a ball for the Gunners, a new deal and they took to the comment section of the Twitter post announcing the deal to share their opinion.

My day is ruined and I woke up no more than 30 minutes ago. — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) June 24, 2020

Wow! I have literally have nothing to say. You're a bigger pandemic to Arsenal fans than COVID-19 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 24, 2020

Rewarding failure with money. Well done. — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) June 24, 2020

I’ve really stopped hoping we’re plummeting to mediocrity faster each year — Manny 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@Mnny_Tz) June 24, 2020

Auba is leaving. They're only extending crap players' contracts😂 — Derek Silva (@poundsofficiale) June 24, 2020

Banter club might as well bring back Jenkinson 👍 — GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) June 24, 2020