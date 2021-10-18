Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Crystal Palace equalise thanks to Thomas Partey error

Christian Benteke has fired his Crystal Palace side level shortly into the second half, taking full advantage of Thomas Partey‘s error.

The Gunners had gone into the break holding onto a 1-0 advantage, but it was a tough 45 minutes where our rivals had a number of chances, and they have finally taken one.

Christian Benteke closed out the effort, but Jordan Ayew’s closing down of Thomas Partey in his own half is what carved out the chance for him.


Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Arsenal will need to buck up their ideas having struggled against this impressive Palace side thus far, but with Saka already having been replaced, we will have to rely on others to change the game.

  1. Jo says:
    October 18, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Ohhh… crystal palace, a team that has less than half our budget… more possession, more shots and more shots on target …. This is because Arteta has to deal with wenger and emery’s team and mistakes and has not been able to buy his own CF…

