Video: Man City strike the first blow in FA Cup showdown with Arsenal

Nathan Ake has broken the deadlock in the second half as Manchester City move 1-0 up over Arsenal.

The two look set to fight it out for this season’s Premier League title, but today they had to go head-to-head for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and it is the Citizens who have found the breakthrough.

Julian Alvarez had just been denied by the woodwork, but Ake made fine work of his chance from inside the box.

We’ve made some key changes as we look to get ourselves back level, but with just 15 minutes to play, we may have to give up any hopes of a domestic cup this season.

