Video: Mikel Arteta is quizzed on Saka and others recovery ahead of WBA

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of having all his options back fit ahead of West Brom.

David Luiz and Willian are expected to return to the squad ahead of the clash, but Bukayo Saka will need to be assessed, although Arteta says he is ‘confident’ that he will be available.

Mikel updates the press on Arsenal's injury list, with the boss hopeful that Saka will be available 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xrMg9gJ2jC — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

The youngster picked up a knock against Brighton, but should be available on Saturday against West Brom.

Should Luiz or Willian be in contention to start despite the impressive performances of others this week?

Patrick