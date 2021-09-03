Wenger insists Arsenal are ‘in good shape’ and is not considering a return ‘at the moment’

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal are in a good place and with potential, but insists that he isn’t considering any form of return at present.

The Frenchman stepped down from his role as manager in 2018, and the club has struggled for stability since, with Unai Emery lasting just 18 months as his predecessor, while Mikel Arteta has lasted slightly longer at this point in time, but is coming under scrutiny at present.

The Gunners have opened their new campaign with three straight league defeats, whilst failing to score a single league goal, although we did beat West Brom’s B team in the EFL Cup by a 6-0 scoreline.

Arsene Wenger isn’t worried at present however, despite our extremely rocky start to the term, and insists that he can see the potential in our side.

‘Today the club is in good shape,’ Wenger told BILD LIVE(via the Metro). ‘They had two tough games [against Chelsea and Manchester City], the team has potential and I hope they can come back.’

Wenger is often linked with a return to Arsenal in some capacity whenever the club encounters difficulty but he has played down the prospect of coming back to the Emirates to aid their current crisis.

He added: ‘I’m 71. I’ve given this club the best years of my life. At the moment I’m just a fan.’

I don’t believe we could go back to having Wenger as manager, but I’m sure he could help out in another role if we could persuade him, but too focused on sticking with our current setup, regardless of how rocky the times go.

Patrick