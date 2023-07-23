West Ham is now competing with Arsenal for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Montpellier striker Elye Wahi throughout 2023, impressed by his performances in the last campaign in Ligue 1. Despite having Folarin Balogun on loan at Reims, who also had a successful season, the Gunners have shown a keen interest in Wahi and are considering a potential transfer this summer.

However, Arsenal faces stiff competition for the young striker’s signature, with Chelsea also expressing interest in acquiring his services. As more Premier League clubs show interest in Wahi, the competition for him is intensifying, making it imperative for Arsenal to act swiftly if they want to secure his signing.

Wahi himself is open to moving to England, which further adds to the urgency for Arsenal to secure the deal. The competition has increased, with West Ham being the latest Premier League side linked with a move for the talented attacker.

According to a report from 90 Mins, West Ham sees Wahi as a potential addition that would strengthen their squad, especially if they face the prospect of losing Michail Antonio to a move to Saudi Arabia.

With West Ham’s interest in Wahi now in the mix, Arsenal must move quickly and decisively to outmanoeuvre their rivals and secure the striker’s signature. The race for his services has intensified, and if Arsenal wants to bolster their attacking options with Wahi’s talent, they cannot afford to delay their pursuit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wahi would be a good signing for us, but the transfer makes no sense this summer, especially as we are undecided on the future of Balogun.

They both did well in Ligue 1. Until we offload some attackers, there is no space for Wahi to play for our team next season.