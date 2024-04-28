Arsenal prove that managers need to be given time to succeed

How Arsenal Show That Managers Need Time to Succeed

In 1996, Arsenal Football Club appointed Arsene Wenger as their new manager. To many, this was not a superstar manager name. Although he had enjoyed some success at his previous club of seven years, Monaco, he was not what you would call a storied manager with a history of European glory or a cabinet full of trophies to his name. For many, it was a curious decision by the top brass at the club, and one that could have gone either way. Thankfully, it went well for all concerned and involved with the Gunners.

Much like the appointment of the then lesser-known Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, with Aberdeen being his only other major appointment, the installation of Arsene Wenger raised a few eyebrows, as well as questions from dedicated Arsenal supporters. When it came to soccer betting tips, many ran to the bookies to place a wager on Arsene not surviving a couple of seasons, that is how pessimistic some fans really were. As it turned out, the man who became affectionately known to fans “Le Professeur” for his studious approach to the game, became Arsenal’s longest-standing and most successful manager ever.

Beyond showcasing his talent as a sporting great and managerial maestro, the way in which Arsene Wenger built both this sporting success story and his own legacy served to bring to the fore an oft-debated question among football fans: should new managers be given time to succeed? Of course, in a league such as the EPL, this can be a decision driven by finance as much as trophy collection. For fans, however, it really does boil down to tangible success, especially for the established, historic team of England that is the gloriously successful Arsenal Football Club.

Post Wenger Ponderance: New Managers, Same Expectations?

It is, of course, a question that is not unique to Arsenal football club. The question of how much time to give a new manager to deliver success continues to dominate the powers that be, and supporters alike at clubs all over the world. From Manchester City to Liverpool, Manchester United to Chelsea, PSG to Barcelona, Real Madrid to Juventus, and so on, everyone is wondering how much added on time and how much patience should fans and owners have when it comes to managerial success.

At Arsenal, a club so used to success, this question may have been answered with positive results from Arsene Wenger, but it still resides today as something that is hotly debated in the stands, pubs, homes, and anywhere else you will find the loyal Gooner fanbase. One glance at any Arsenal-centric news website shows you how fans want managers to invest in big name players and, ultimately, deliver footballing success. Sometimes, the patience can wear thin quickly, as fans come to go beyond wanting success and actually start to demand it, especially after a trophy-replete era such as that overseen by Wenger.

Post Wenger, the appointment of Unai Emery was met with cautious optimism. Even so, much like anyone who was to succeed Ferguson at Manchester United, the expectation of replicated success was, perhaps, unrealistic. As it transpired, the oft-called “poisoned chalice” that is taking up the leadership after the departure of a long-term and highly successful manager was realised again. Indeed, Emery lasted only 18 months before his ill-fated reign came to an end. With this, of course, the central question that defines this article was once again voiced, asking how long a manager should be given to achieve success.

Arteta Proving That Time Is Needed and Success Is Not Instant…Even for the Mighty Arsenal

For Emery, a year and a half was enough grace, and fans could no longer stand the lack of winning. So what next, and was this to be a tale of failed manager after failed manager, something that has, arguably, been the downfall at London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham over the past few years? Well, after a brief stop-gap period under Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal appointed someone who was a legend of the club during his playing days, two years of which were under the guidance and tutelage of Arsene Wenger.

Much like Wenger back in 1996, Mikel Arteta did not come to the club as a trophy-laden manager. He did, however, have the distinct advantage of being already revered due to his playing days at Arsenal, perhaps meaning a greater likelihood of him being given time to succeed. Before Wenger, of course, only George Graham was given time, with a slew of shorter-term managers occurring between his departure and the appointment of Wenger. But as one of the most highly valued clubs in the league, the need for success is paramount. Even so, it was never a certainty that the owners would allow time, even if they did sign Mikel up for the long term. As Arsenal goes up against rivals like Tottenham, all fans are eagerly waiting to see how his managerial skills will fare.

Thankfully for Arteta, he is being given the time to succeed that was afforded to Wenger, and even for a club with demanding fans, Arsenal Football Club seem ready, once again, to create a plinth on which to build the pillar of long-term success, rather than expecting immediate returns in their trophy cabinet. It would seem that, as Arsenal competes for the Premier League title 20 years after they last won it, that time to succeed is something Arteta has, at least for now. As with any big club, of course, trophies are the only real measure of supremacy and success, and without them, even the most patient fan will eventually get tired. The clock is ticking for Arteta, and the question is for how long? We shall see, Arsenal fans, we shall see.