Arsenal set to recruit former top Tottenham talent coach

Arsenal is set to make Chris Perkins their latest talent manager after he left a similar role at Tottenham, The Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners have had success on the pitch this term, thanks mostly to the talents groomed from their academy.

They take talent recruitment seriously and have managed to groom some of the finest around the country now.

Considering how important it is to them as a club, the Gunners have constantly changed their scouting system and youth team coaches.

The report says Perkins left Spurs after 18 months and had the option of returning to Everton. However, he prefers to move to Arsenal and has been in talks with the Gunners to become their talent spotter from next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Talent recruitment is an important part of us as a football club and this appointment will help us continue being one of the best sides for young talents to join around the country.

Perkins did a good job at Derby County, with many players from the academy breaking into the first team, so we will get a man who knows his job when he resumes the role at the Emirates.

